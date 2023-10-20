Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRNS. DA Davidson upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRNS

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $115.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.21 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. Research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,203,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at $19,203,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 21.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.