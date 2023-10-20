Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NWG. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.40) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.52) to GBX 320 ($3.91) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.28) to GBX 320 ($3.91) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.40) to GBX 340 ($4.15) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 325.71 ($3.98).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NWG

NatWest Group Price Performance

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 222.40 ($2.72) on Monday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 219.30 ($2.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 313.10 ($3.82). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 230 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 246.44. The company has a market cap of £19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.22, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 3,555.56%.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.