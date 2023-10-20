Citigroup Reiterates Neutral Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 980 ($11.97) to GBX 990 ($12.09) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.21) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 934.17 ($11.41).

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 735.60 ($8.98) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 735.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 688.16. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 515.60 ($6.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 799.40 ($9.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 919.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

