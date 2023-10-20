Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 190 ($2.32) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($2.93) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($3.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 237.25 ($2.90).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 147.80 ($1.81) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 151.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 153.32. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 198.86 ($2.43). The company has a market cap of £22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.29, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 2,285.71%.

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 65,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($1.99), for a total value of £106,010.31 ($129,486.15). Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

