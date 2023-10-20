Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYFree Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.86) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 62.33 ($0.76).

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LLOY opened at GBX 41.88 ($0.51) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 523.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 44.71. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 40.01 ($0.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 54.33 ($0.66).

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 2%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 3,750.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lloyds Banking Group

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 149,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £67,371.30 ($82,290.58). 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

