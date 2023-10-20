Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Zumiez from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $17.22 on Monday. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $341.13 million, a P/E ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zumiez will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Zumiez by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 214,199 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 117.1% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 76,717 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 41,380 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth $1,727,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 353.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,907 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 238,848 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

