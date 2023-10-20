iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of iPower stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.77. iPower has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 36.45% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iPower by 409.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 284,391 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPower during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPower during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iPower by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

