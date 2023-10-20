iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of iPower stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.77. iPower has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 36.45% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
