TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 61.23% and a return on equity of 232.35%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 688,399 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

