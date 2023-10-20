Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

GHL opened at $14.80 on Monday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.24 million, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 24.40%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $1,267,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1,170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 265,991 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

