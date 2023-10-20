Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.
Ark Restaurants Trading Down 0.6 %
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $51.05 million during the quarter.
Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
