Leerink Partnrs Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Leerink Partnrs restated their outperform rating on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Shockwave Medical’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Shockwave Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $280.78.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $203.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.01. Shockwave Medical has a one year low of $172.50 and a one year high of $320.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.49.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,400,708.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $657,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,952.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,400,708.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock worth $10,251,164 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

