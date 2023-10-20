PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reissued their outperform rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRCT. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.86.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $28.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.58. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $47.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.25%. Analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 7,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $316,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,207,000 after purchasing an additional 684,194 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 414.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 620,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after acquiring an additional 499,727 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at about $12,977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,685,000 after purchasing an additional 381,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 298.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 340,596 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

