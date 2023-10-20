VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $211.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.56. VeriSign has a 12-month low of $174.41 and a 12-month high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The business had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that VeriSign will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $124,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,807.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $409,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,702,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $124,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,807.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,954 shares of company stock worth $2,495,929. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 46.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in VeriSign by 91.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 5.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in VeriSign by 16.4% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

