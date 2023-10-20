Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Downgraded to “Underperform Market Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) from a sector perform market weight rating to an underperform market weight rating in a research note released on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$36.00 price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. CIBC lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bankshares cut Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.00.

TSE:LB opened at C$25.91 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$25.83 and a twelve month high of C$48.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.02.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.07. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of C$260.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.8354204 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

