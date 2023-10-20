Leerink Partnrs Reiterates Outperform Rating for Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Morphic’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.99) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MORF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Morphic from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Morphic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.71.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $20.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40. The company has a market cap of $983.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.33. Morphic has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $63.08.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.02). Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morphic will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $205,172.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at $794,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Morphic by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Morphic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Morphic during the first quarter worth $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Morphic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

