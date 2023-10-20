Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.00. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.25%. The company had revenue of $17.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 226,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 134,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

