Insider Buying: Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Insider Purchases £41,000 in Stock

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) insider Lily Liu bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £41,000 ($50,079.39).

Shares of LON SYNT opened at GBX 191.50 ($2.34) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £313.24 million, a PE ratio of -82.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.74. Synthomer plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 185 ($2.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,386 ($41.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYNT. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 187 ($2.28) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Synthomer from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 400 ($4.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 249.25 ($3.04).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

