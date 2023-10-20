Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) Insider Acquires £6,851.95 in Stock

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report) insider Alan Olby purchased 19,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £6,851.95 ($8,369.30).

Inspiration Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Inspiration Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 36 ($0.44) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. Inspiration Healthcare Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 29 ($0.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 87 ($1.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,600.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a GBX 0.21 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. Inspiration Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides SLE6000, a technology for little lungs; LifeStart, a bedside resuscitation unit; First Breath, a neonatal non-invasive support; Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the resuscitation of infants; Genedrive MT-RNR1 system, a care genetic test used to detect mitochondrial gene MT-RNR1 in human buccal cells; Unique+ cerebral function monitoring (CFM) used to help in the diagnosis of brain injury; and push-to-set intermittent, paediatric intermittent, neonatal intermittent, and 2-Mode Continuous regulators, as well as Ohio medical MRI compatible vacuum regulators.

