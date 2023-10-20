Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) Insider Acquires £6,851.95 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2023

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHCGet Free Report) insider Alan Olby purchased 19,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £6,851.95 ($8,369.30).

Inspiration Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Inspiration Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 36 ($0.44) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. Inspiration Healthcare Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 29 ($0.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 87 ($1.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,600.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a GBX 0.21 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. Inspiration Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides SLE6000, a technology for little lungs; LifeStart, a bedside resuscitation unit; First Breath, a neonatal non-invasive support; Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the resuscitation of infants; Genedrive MT-RNR1 system, a care genetic test used to detect mitochondrial gene MT-RNR1 in human buccal cells; Unique+ cerebral function monitoring (CFM) used to help in the diagnosis of brain injury; and push-to-set intermittent, paediatric intermittent, neonatal intermittent, and 2-Mode Continuous regulators, as well as Ohio medical MRI compatible vacuum regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.