Curi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $394.78 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.09 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.87 and a 200 day moving average of $394.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.