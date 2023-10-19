Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $607.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.16. The company has a market cap of $576.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.09.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 908,246 shares of company stock worth $21,078,990,577. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

