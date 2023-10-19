Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.53.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $54.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $400.60. 7,937,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,830,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $177.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.09 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $401.87 and a 200 day moving average of $394.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

