Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 91,622 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,853 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 91,622 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $14,880,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.71. 1,965,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,742,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a PE ratio of -162.31 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $40.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

