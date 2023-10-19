Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.96.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MA traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $391.99. 241,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,716. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $293.50 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

