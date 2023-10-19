AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02, RTT News reports. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $14.32 on Thursday. AT&T has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 454,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 292,300 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 39,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,061.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 16,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

