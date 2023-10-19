1834 Investment Advisors Co. Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,043,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4,123.1% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $204.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $204.73 and a twelve month high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.