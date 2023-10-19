Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,443 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Caterpillar worth $177,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Caterpillar by 5.7% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.95.

Shares of CAT opened at $259.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.21 and a one year high of $293.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,631,970. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

