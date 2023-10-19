Short Interest in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Rises By 5.0%

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,410,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the September 15th total of 18,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Albertsons Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $27.61.
Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 106.93% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 99.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613,034 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,094,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,552,000 after buying an additional 4,014,146 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 179.1% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,993,000 after buying an additional 4,848,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,380,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.
Albertsons Companies Company Profile
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
