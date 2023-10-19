Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 615 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.7% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PepsiCo by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,281 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.88. 354,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,816,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $222.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.24.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.14.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
