Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.85-$6.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown Castle also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50-$7.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a sector perform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.89.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $87.00 on Thursday. Crown Castle has a one year low of $86.38 and a one year high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average of $109.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

