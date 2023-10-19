Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-$7.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown Castle also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.85-$6.97 EPS.

Crown Castle Stock Down 4.3 %

CCI stock opened at $87.00 on Thursday. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $86.38 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 72.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

