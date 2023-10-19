Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 79 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,815 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,915. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $560.78 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $574.40. The stock has a market cap of $255.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $532.97 and a 200 day moving average of $470.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

