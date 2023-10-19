Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.19. 125,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day moving average is $115.12. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

