Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $9.08 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.4 %

GS opened at $302.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.39 and a 200 day moving average of $329.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.48 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

