Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 474 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 201,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $153.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.33. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.54 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

