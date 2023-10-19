Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 600,219 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 79.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600,219 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of T opened at $15.31 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.