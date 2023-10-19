Courier Capital LLC Sells 710 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,727 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,660,000 after buying an additional 10,830,428 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,385,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,223 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BK opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

