First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Holdings Cut by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,166 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.