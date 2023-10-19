Spinnaker Trust Invests $220,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,199,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.0% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 45,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,288,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,288,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $234.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.39 and its 200 day moving average is $217.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $169.01 and a 1-year high of $237.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

