Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.37.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $19.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.31. 34,352,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,660,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Tesla by 471.4% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 482,573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,749,000 after acquiring an additional 163,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.