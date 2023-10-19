Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Buys Shares of 4,257 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,375,000 after buying an additional 3,835,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,668,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,091 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.71. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.
