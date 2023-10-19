Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $2.47 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600,219 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

