Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $23.58 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,933 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $23,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 197.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,332,000 after buying an additional 992,835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after acquiring an additional 244,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.69.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $446.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $432.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

