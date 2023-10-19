Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 337 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. jvl associates llc boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,260. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $303.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.62. The firm has a market cap of $201.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

