Verus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $642.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $651.33 and its 200 day moving average is $613.32. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $318.67 and a twelve month high of $726.53.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.51. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.91.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

