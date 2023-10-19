Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 102 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.91.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $642.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $651.33 and a 200 day moving average of $613.32. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $318.67 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.51. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

