United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Raymond James

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 84.83% from the stock’s previous close.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,318,308. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in United Airlines by 47.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 144,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

