Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $616,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $2,287,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 13,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 74,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 44,245 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.37.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,150,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,847,328. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

