Spinnaker Trust Makes New $220,000 Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $234.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $169.01 and a 1 year high of $237.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

