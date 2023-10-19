United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $153.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $150.54 and a one year high of $197.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

