Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 21,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 816.7% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 13,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $27.49. 4,150,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,847,328. The company has a market capitalization of $218.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.